Snowmobile driver rushed to UPMC Altoona after crashing into minivan

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 40-year-old man driving a snowmobile was rushed to UPMC Altoona after he crashed into a minivan traveling down the road.

The crash happened on Jan. 17 during a snowstorm as both were traveling on Chestnut Ridge Road in Napier Township, Bedford County. What police referred to as a “white-out” when the crash happened caused the driver of the snowmobile to not see the minivan coming in their direction.

The snowmobile hit the minivan head-on.

The 40-year-old was taken to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries. The minivan driver reportedly had no injuries.

According to the report, the driver of the snowmobile is being charged/cited for operation on a roadway.