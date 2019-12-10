Snow Shoe EMS Asks for Help to Add Daylight Crew

Changes could be coming next year for the busiest road in Patton Township, State College.

A representative from Navarro & Wright Consulting Engineers Inc, spoke at the township municipal building Monday night.

They presented their findings from streets studies done on and near Toftrees Avenue.

Residents say they like the additions that engineers are looking into.

These include adding pedestrian crossing areas, more bicycle lanes, a left hand turn lane, a crossing signal, and bigger pull out areas for CATA buses.

“Yes, the traffic flow is still going to be what it is, but it will take a lot of stress off everyone and off of someone worrying if a bicycle is going to dart in front of them,” Tim Dunleavy, homeowner in Patton Township said.

To find out where you can fill out a survey on the Toftrees Avenue corridor project, you can go to https://www.toftreescorridor.com/