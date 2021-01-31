Snow emergency declared for State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A snow emergency has been declared for the Borough of State College for Jan. 31.

Under the snow emergency, all parked vehicles must be removed from public roadways to allow for snow removal. Any vehicle left parked on the roadway may be ticketed and towed, according to State College police.

All property owners must clear all sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snowfall has ended.

For details on the snow emergency ordinance in State College, visit their website.