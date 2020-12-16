Snow emergency declared for Ferguson Township, Centre County

(WTAJ) — Ferguson Township in Centre County has declared a snow emergency due to the winter storm that is hitting our central region.

The snow emergency began at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, and will last 48 hours AFTER the snowfall or severe weather condition has stopped.

During the snow emergency for township residents:

Residents are required to remove their parked vehicles from all Township roads and streets to allow snow plows to clear the street. Vehicles that are not removed from the street will be ticketed and may be towed.

Residents and businesses are reminded to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after the snowstorm has ended.

Residents and businesses are not permitted to shovel, plow or blow snow from driveways, parking lots and/or sidewalks into the streets.

