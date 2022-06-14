CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Snapchat pictures of underage girls led to the arrest of a Clearfield County man, police report.

Justin Sypin, 28, of Allport, is facing a slew of charges after a teen girl came forward about years of sexual abuse that began when she was just 10 years old.

Justin Sypin (Clearfield County Prison)

Sypin reportedly used Snapchat to interact with young girls under the alias of “George” who was a “ten-year-old boy.”

A search warrant showed that he had numerous pictures of naked girls that all appeared to be underage.

While interviewing Sypin, police reported that he admitted to sending and receiving naked photos with underage girls. The teen in question told police that she had to block Sypin on snapchat and other social media outlets.

The teen accused Sypin of touching her private area while she tried to sleep.

Sypin is now facing more than 65 felony charges and a slew of misdemeanors. He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.