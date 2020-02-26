Snapchat group leads to Portage man who confessed to having child pornography

PORTAGE, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Somerset have arrested a Portage man after an investigation, and his reported confession, that stemmed from a Snapchat Group called “North Star Noodies.”

Tyler Lysinger, 27, has been charged with several felonies that include child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, criminal use of a communications facility, and other charges.

Police report they were notified of the “North Star Noodies” Snapchat group back on January 26, 2020 and search warrants were served on Snapchat, Google, Comcast, and Verizon in an attempt to locate an IP address. This led to a phone number and physical address.

On February 24, 2020, a search warrant was issued for Lysinger’s home. Police report that they seized several devices including a desktop computer, several laptops, a tablet, a USB drive, and Lysinger’s cell phone.

Police report that Lysinger admitted to starting the “North Star Noodies” group on Snapchat and also admitted to having various files of child porn on his devices.

Lysinger was placed in Somerset County Prison on $100,000 bail pending his preliminary trial.