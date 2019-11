SHIPPEN TWP, CAMERON CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Troopers in Emporium are looking for a stolen Smokey Bear from a Wildfire Danger Today sign.

The sign is located roughly one mile east of the Elk and Cameron County line.

The unknown person(s) went in an unknown direction from there.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Emporium at 814-486-3321.