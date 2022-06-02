BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”).

It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Expres Michael Gerdin said the Smith companies will continue to operate in Roaring Spring with current president Todd Smith still at the helm.

We were attracted to this opportunity for three main reasons: the safe and experienced professional drivers, the high level of service offered to a blue-chip customer base, and the management depth that demonstrate the ability to continue operating independently and profitably. Our plan is to keep Smith the same company that is attractive to customers, drivers, and other personnel while using our scale to offer better purchasing, more depth, and advantageous cost savings. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Expres Michael Gerdin

Founder of Smith Transport, Barry Smith, said he could not have found a better home than Heartland for the Smith Family.

Smith Transport was founded in 1982 and is an asset-based truckload carrier headquarter in Roaring Spring with terminal locations in other areas of Pennsylvania, Georgia and Indiana. It primarily provides dry van transportation and other specialized services in the Eastern U.S.

For more information, visit heartlandexpress.com.