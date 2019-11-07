Small town convenience store renamed after original owner

PETERSBURG, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For more than 50 years, the convenience store on the corner of Washington Street and Route 305 in Petersburg was Port’s Gulf, and everybody knew the man that ran it, Harvey Port, but most people called called him “Skip”. When the store went up for sale in August 2019 after it was originally sold in 2002, the new owners knew they had to make it officially “Skip’s.”

Christine and David Borst grew up in the area, and said their families were very close with the ports.

“It’s been the corner store and it’s always been Skip’s…we knew Skip all our lives,” Christina said.

Skip owned Port’s Gulf from the 1950s until 2002, when he sold the shop. When the store went back up for sale over the summer, the Borsts bought it and asked the Port family if they could renamed the store “Skip’s.”

“We’ve had a lot of people come in and say, ‘We’re so glad you named it Skip’s. It’s what it should be because it’s always been Skip’s’,” Borst said.

Those who knew him said he loved his community but wasn’t doing it for the attention.

“This is probably more recognition than he ever wanted or would’ve liked as he was living, you know what I mean, he was very quiet,” Borst said.

Although Skip has passed, the Borsts hope his legacy will live on in the community that knew him best.

“A lot of people have said that when they come in that Skip would be so proud and he’s probably up there just smiling down,” Borst said.

The grand reopening of Skip’s is Saturday, November 9th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can stop by for some food and drinks, and all gas and diesel will be 10 cents off a gallon.