Small Central Pennsylvania COVID-19 increase confirmed, state totals almost 36,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed over 1,100 more cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing totals to almost 36,000.

The Dept. of Health reports 1,156 new cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 35,684. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

The statewide total of COVID-19 related deaths are 1,622.

As of Wednesday, there are 178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 16 — 1 Death

Blair – 14

Cambria – 21 – 2 Deaths

Cameron – 1

Centre – 76 – 2 Deaths

Clearfield – 11

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 15

Jefferson – 3

Somerset – 19

For more information and updates on all 67 counties, you can click here.

There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.