JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — SkyWest Airlines is withdrawing its termination notice for service at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport.

This means United Express flights to the Washington Dulles International Airport and the Chicago O’Hare International Airport will continue interrupted.

SkyWest Airlines originally filed the termination notice on March 10 to terminate their service at 29 regional airports across the country, including the Johnstown Airport. This was due to a pilot shortage having an impact on the regional airline industry.

The first quarter passenger enplanement totals are the highest first quarter totals since 2007 at the Johnstown Airport. The total number of passenger enplanements in 2021 was also the most since 2007.

The airport says the record passenger numbers are a result of SkyWest’s partnership with United Airlines and the community in Johnstown.