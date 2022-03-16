CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — SkyWest Airlines, a regional airline service, is suspending its operations at the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

SkyWest is one several regional airports across the United States that were informed that their services will be terminated. SkyWest will provide service for at least the next 90 days and beyond until the new air carrier is in place, according to the Johnstown Airport.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority is working with other organizations such as United Airlines an the Federal Department of Transportation to assess options as they transition to a new air carrier.

Anyone with questions about current bookings is asked to contact SkyWest or United Airlines.