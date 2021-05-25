Johnstown doctor sentenced for unlawful prescriptions

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A prescribing physician with SKS Inc. was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $5,500 for health care fraud and unlawfully prescribing buprenorphine, according to Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.

Ruth Jones, 58, of Bedford was sentenced Tuesday. Jones was employed at SKS Inc. in Johnstown and prescribed buprenorphine outside the course of accepted medical practice and not for a legitimate medical reason, according to the Department of Justice. The DOJ said the health care fraud occurred when a patient’s insurance paid for the prescription, which cannot be done when it is for an unlawfully issued prescription.

Jones agreed to forfeit $10,000 under the terms of her plea agreement. Assistant United States Attorneys Robert Cessar and Michael Ivory prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. The investigation was conducted by the Western Pennsylvania Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit (OFADU).