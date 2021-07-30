Skip’s Hometown Store holds second annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ tomorrow

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Skip’s Hometown Store in Petersburg will be giving back to the community through its second annual Stuff the Bus.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31, a school bus will be parked outside the local convenience store on Washington Street, to not only be filled, but stuffed with school supplies!

Whether it’s notebooks, folders, glue sticks, markers and crayons, or disinfectant wipes, no donation is too small.

Owner Christine Borst says the supplies will go to students and staff at the Juniata Valley School District.

“It was phenomenal last year. We just were overwhelmed. The bus was stuffed! There was no more room,” said Borst.

According to Borst folks dropping off supplies are also in for a sweet treat, as the Huntingdon County Dairy Promotion Ice Cream Wagon will be selling ice cream. But her daughter Brittany Borst-Smith adds that that’s not all that’s in store.

“Gas is 10 cents off from 11 to 3. Martins is very generous in allowing us to do a gas discount. And then we’re also doing a raffle, where when you bring school supplies you can enter our giveaway. We have 4 different gift cards from local businesses and we’ll giveaway some t-shirts as well with those so those will be pulled at the end of the day as well,” said Borst-Smith.

