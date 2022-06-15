STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A skateboarder was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in State College, according to Ferguson Township Police.

At 6:17 a.m. police received a report of an accident between a car and a 41-year old State College man on a skateboard. After arriving, police determined that a 2015 Subaru Outback was traveling east on South Foxpointe Drive near the Autumnwood Drive intersection.

As the vehicle started through the intersection, the skateboarder crossed in front being struck by the Outback, according to the release.

The skateboarder was flown to UPMC Altoona for life-threatening injuries while the driver was uninjured.

Initial information from the police stated the skateboarder may not have stopped at the posted stop sign before entering the intersection.

The crash is under current investigation by members of the regional crash response team along with Patton Township police and State College Borough police. Alpha Fire police and Centre Lifelink EMS were also at the scene.