BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six fire companies responded to a house fire just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in Greenfield Township.

Claysburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were on the scene with five other companies on Cottonwood Road and Strawberry Lane for the fire.

It took crews roughly 4.5 hours to handle the fire and head back to their stations.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Pictures courtsey of Freedom Township Vol. Fire Company