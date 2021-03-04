Six arrested in Cambria County warrant sweep

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Six people have been arrested in a warrant sweep through Cambria County including Cresson, Carrolltown, and more according to the Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer.

Tammy Ressler, 42 of Vintondale, on charges of Delivery of Methamphetamine, Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Receipt of a Controlled Substance. She is lodged in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond.

Joseph Sponsky, 35 of Elmora, on charges of Delivery of Methamphetamine, Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Receipt of a Controlled Substance. He is lodged in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond.

Steevi Marisic, 27 of Cresson, on charges of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released after arraignment on unsecured bond.

Nathaniel Cullen, 28 of South Fork, on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Use of Communication Facility.

Craig Cully, 41 of Carrolltown, on charges of Selling a Counterfeit Substance, Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Theft by Deception. He was released after arraignment on unsecured bond.

Jason Watson, 39 of Twin Rocks, on charges of Delivery of Heroin, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, and

Possession of Heroin. He is lodged in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post bond.

Nathaniel Cullen, 28 -Photo Courtesy of Cambria County DA’s Office

Craig Cully, 41 -Photo Courtesy of Cambria County DA’s Office

Jason Watson, 39 -Photo Courtesy of Cambria County DA’s Office

Tammy Ressler, 42 -Photo Courtesy of Cambria County DA’s Office

Joseph Sponsky, 35 -Photo Courtesy of Cambria County DA’s Office

A search of Jason Watson’s residence at 954 Station Road yielded 70 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $7,000, 13 grams of suspected Heroin with an approximate street value of $3,250, suspected Suboxone with an approximate street value of $320, and $984 in U.S. Currency. Charges relative to the search will be filed by Cambria County Detectives.

Cambria County Detectives, Agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the United States Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, along with Officers from Carrolltown Borough, Cresson Borough and Cambria Township Police Departments participated in the sweep.