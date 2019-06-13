Situational Awareness Training in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the Johnstown community met at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites to learn about situational awareness and how to implement that into their everyday lives.

Corey Christman, CEO of Vethos, spoke at the event situational awareness is important wherever you are, whatever the situation.

“Situational awareness is keeping your head on a swivel whether you live in Johnstown, Pittsburgh, New York City…the goal is to just be more self-aware.”

Christman says it’s starts with knowing what’s normal.

“We want people to understand normal in their neighborhoods, in their schools, in their company’s and in their churches. If we know what’s normal, we can be aware of what sticks out or what might be an indicator of danger.”

Maura McGrath attended the event and says being constantly aware was a new concept for her.

“Being more aware of my surroundings whether it’s at the mall or at Walmart…you just aren’t necessarily thinking about what’s going on around you.”

Christman says the first step to being more aware, is identifying potential threats. From there, you create small habits to help you avoid them. He added that being situationally aware, isn’t about living in fear.

”It’s not about hyper vigilance, it’s not about fear. It’s just making sure that we’re aware of what’s actually happening.”