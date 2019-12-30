Sitting Bulls sled hockey comes to Altoona January 11, 12

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Galactic Ice in Altoona will host the North East Sled Hockey League on January 11 and 12, 2020, featuring the Johnstown Sitting Bulls and others.

The event is an adapted style of hockey for the physically disabled and all are invited to attend. The games are free to attend and donations are always welcome.

On January 11, The Johnstown Sitting Bulls will face Bennett Blazers at 2 p.m. and the Philadelphia Flyers at 5 p.m.

Then on January 12, they’ll face Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:30 a.m. and then the USA Warriors at 5:30 p.m.

The NESHL represents a wide geographic area covering PA, OH ,NJ, CT, VT, NH, MA, and MD. Sled hockey is essentially the same game as “stand-up” hockey, the difference being that the players all have a physical disability and use a sled with two hockey blades under the seat to play. The players use two sticks to propel themselves on the ice.