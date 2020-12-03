Sister Paula DelGrosso continues to embody kindness and generosity during pandemic

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) – Sister Paula DelGrosso has been giving back for decades.

She along with her hundreds of volunteers at the St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen give out meals, every week, Monday thru Friday, to anyone that needs one. No questions asked.

“We’ve been getting near 300 everyday. But people have been good to us.”

They consider Sister Paula a friend. After all, she’s been providing fresh, hot meals for nearly 3 decades now.

“It’s why I like to be here,” she told WTAJ. “It means something and they express, real fast their gratitude. It’s a good thing.”

Sister Paula has seen the St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen be responsible for serving around 2,000 people per month.

