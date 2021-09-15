Sinking Valley Farm Show kicking off

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you want to spend some quality time with your family, the Sinking Valley Farm Show is going on this week.

They will have hayrides from the parking lot to the fairgrounds and will be filled with fun for the kids like sack races and tractor pulls.

And while this community fair does not have carnival rides, it will be filled with local entertainment, food vendors, raffles, and a dairy show.

They will also be judging baked goods, flowers, and more.

The fair secretary said this means a lot to the community and gives kids a place to learn how to show on a smaller scale.

“Its an annual event that a lot of the young children look forward to, its a time where they can show off their school exhibits, where farmers can show off all their hay and grain they worked on, it’s just a great community family reunion,” Sinking Valley Farm Show Secretary Jessica Kovac said.

“Everything going on in the world, people are thinking about buying local for food, it’s a good place to actually connect with the farmer for where your food is being produced and raised,” Sinking Valley Farm Show President Gary Long said.

The fair is open from 11 am to 9 pm this week and will wrap up Saturday with a vendor and craft show and an auction.