Sinkhole closes section of state route through Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sinkhole has closed a section of State Route 3008 in Punxsutawney, officials report.

State Route 3008 (Number Eight Road/Perry Street/Wehrle Way) is closed between the intersections of Diamond Road, Gresock Road in Young Township and Delaware Avenue in Punxsutawney Boro.

If you travel this route, you’re advised to plan for a detour as suggested and highlighted by PennDOT below.

Officials said the estimated reopen time is February 18, but pending repairs, it may be able to open sooner.