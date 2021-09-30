Single-day detour expected along Route 31 in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Thursday announced that a single-day detour will be placed on Route 31 on Oct. 5 for a pipe replacement.

The detour will utilize Route 31, Route 30 and Route 96. A single lane of alternating traffic will be maintained on Route 31 over the Kinton Bridge to accommodate trucks heading towards Manns Choice and south on Route 96.

The detour is expected to only last a single day, but PennDOT warns that weather or any complications that may arise could keep the detour in place on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

