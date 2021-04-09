Silver Lining Drive-In announces its movie schedule

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce announces a wide variety of films based on popular vote from social media polling and availability of film titles for the drive-in, according to their press release.

The Silver Lining Drive-In will present movies Saturdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends with the exception of the Bedford County Fair weekends. There are additional movie dates scheduled in April as well as Oct. 30 for Halloween.

The Chamber said ticket prices will be $5 for guests age 10 and older, and children 9 and under will be admitted at no charge. They will be available online through Eventbrite and at the door as space allows.

The schedule is as follows:

April 17 – Finding Nemo – 8:20 p.m.

April 24 – Toy Story – 8:30 p.m.

May 29 – Avengers – 9:10 p.m.

June 5 – Cars (Speedway Partnership Event) – 9:10 p.m.

June 12 – Mrs. Doubtfire – 9:15 p.m.

June 19 – Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone – 9:20

June 26 – Rain Date – 9:20

July 3 – The Sandlot – 9:20

July 10 – Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark – 9:15 p.m.

July 17 – Home Alone (Jingle in July) – 9:10 p.m.

August 7 – Star Wars: A New Hope (Original / #4) – 8:50 p.m.

August 14 – Princess Bride – 8:40 p.m.

August 21 – The Mighty Ducks – 8:30 p.m.

August 28 – Rain Date or People’s Choice – 8:20 p.m.

October 30 – Casper (Halloween Event) – 7:00 p.m.

“We tried to select something for everyone to enjoy this summer,” Chamber President-CEO Kellie Goodman Shaffer said.

Sponsorships are now available and needed to make the movie nights possible, according to the release.