BEDFORD, Pa (WTAJ) — Get the popcorn ready, the Silver Lining Drive-In 2022 movie schedule has been announced for the spring and summer by the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce.

Movies will be presented on Saturdays between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend, with the exception of three weekends, at the Bedford County Fairgrounds. The movies selected were voted on by popular vote and availability. The film series is supported by a presenting partnership with Bedford Grange Mutual Insurance Company.

On May 28, the movie series will get underway with a free showing of Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the film starts at 9:10 p.m. Concessions, t-shirt sales and others will be available.

For the rest of the shows, tickets are $5 for guests 10 and older, children 9 and others get in free. Tickets are available through Eventbrite beginning on May 1 and are available at the gate. Movies will begin at dusk with gates opening 90 minutes before showtime.

The following movies will be shown:

May 28 – Jungle Cruise (FREE after Library Event) – 9:10 p.m.

– Jungle Cruise (FREE after Library Event) – 9:10 p.m. June 11 – Cinderella (Live Action) – 9:15 p.m.

– Cinderella (Live Action) – 9:15 p.m. June 18 – ET, The Extra-Terrestrial – 9:20 p.m.

– ET, The Extra-Terrestrial – 9:20 p.m. June 25 – NO MOVIE (Bluegrass Festival) – 9:20 p.m.

– NO MOVIE (Bluegrass Festival) – 9:20 p.m. July 2 – Jurassic Park – 9:20 p.m.

– Jurassic Park – 9:20 p.m. July 9 – League of Their Own – 9:15 p.m.

– League of Their Own – 9:15 p.m. July 10 – Days of Thunder – After the Races

– Days of Thunder – After the Races July 16 – Home Alone (Jingle in July) – 9:10 p.m.

– Home Alone (Jingle in July) – 9:10 p.m. July 22 & 29 – No Movie – (BEDFORD COUNTY FAIR)

– No Movie – (BEDFORD COUNTY FAIR) August 6 – The Little Mermaid – 8:50 p.m.

– The Little Mermaid – 8:50 p.m. August 13 – Night at the Museum – 8:40 p.m.

– Night at the Museum – 8:40 p.m. August 14 – Talladega Nights – After the Races

– Talladega Nights – After the Races August 20 – Cruella – 8:30 p.m.

– Cruella – 8:30 p.m. August 27 – Titanic – 8:20 p.m.

“We tried to select something for everyone to enjoy this summer,” said Kellie Goodman Shaffer, Chamber President-CEO. “We anticipate some fun evenings that lend themselves to great themes, including baseball, space, racing, ocean, Disney and more. We can’t wait to see what our business community and sponsors come up with to make each night special and memorable.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Those who are interested can apply to sponsor the movies nights, and if they’d like, sponsors may partner with a local non-profit or charitable organization to raise awareness (and potential funds). Any business or organization interested in sponsoring or hosting the movie or series should reach call 814-623-2233.