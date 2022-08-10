JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, according to state police.

Dale Neill, 74, of Sigel, is facing numerous charges of indecent assault, including felony counts of indecent assault of someone under 13.

According to police, they were called in February when the girl told her mother that Neill hugged her and had his hand resting on her buttocks before telling her he could tell she was “getting chunky” and made her weigh herself.

Through the investigation, the girl said Neill has done this 4 or 5 times, but the most recent time he made her get on a scale in the kitchen/dining room area, according to the complaint.

The girl’s mother, who knows Neill, reportedly told police that she’s never seen Neill hug either of her children in her presence. The second child, when interviewed, was able to back up the girl’s story, saying that they heard Neill call her fat, the criminal complaint reads.

Neill was taken into custody and charged. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.