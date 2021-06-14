SidelineCancer 10th annual golf tournament held Friday, June 18

Photo: Griffith Family Foundation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — SidelineCancer is gearing up for their 10th annual golf tournament Friday to raise money to fight pancreatic cancer.

The event will take place Friday, June 18 at the Scotch Valley Country Club. Individuals, students, and multi-players are welcome to sign up and join in on the fight against pancreatic cancer. Registration will start at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start time of 12 p.m.

SidelineCancerTBT’s GM, coach and All-Star player will be attending the tournament as well. A boxed lunch will also be provided prior to the golfing for all participants.

Registration starts as low as $100 and according to their website, sponsorship opportunities may still be available!

The Griffith Family Foundation/SidelineCancer started after the patriarch of the family, Greg Griffith was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2010.