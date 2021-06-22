SidelineCancer gets 1st opponent in The Basketball Tournament; to air on ESPN

(WTAJ) — The Griffith Family Foundation will once again be represented in The Basketball Tournament on ESPN in July.

The Basketball Tournament is a 64 team single elimination tournament where the winner takes home one million dollars. SidelineCancer has once again entered in an attempt to win on behalf of the foundation.

Here we come @CharlestonWV ! Sideline Cancer family are you ready to watch your team take the court in July?



WE BELIEVE!!!@thetournament @sideline_cancer pic.twitter.com/eQxyC21eMh — Sideline Cancer TBT (@SidelineTBT) June 21, 2021

Last year, team SidelineCancer made it to the finals of the tournament. They didn’t win, but The Golden Eagles, a group of former Marquette men’s basketball players, pledge that each member of the team would donate to the foundation from their winnings.

The Griffith Family Foundation is a local organization that raises money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer research. The tournament begins July 16 on ESPN.

The tournament begins July 16th on ESPN channels. SidelineCancer is scheduled to take on the Founding Fathers on July 18 at 5 p.m. on ESPN 3.