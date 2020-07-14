Sideline Cancer Team to Play in Basketball Tournament Final

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sideline Cancer team is moving on to play in the championship game in The Basketball Tournament which is currently being held in Colombus, Ohio. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with President of the Griffith Family Foundation, Cathy Griffith about what the win would mean to the organization. Cathy says the exposure alone means the world to her and the organization, knowing that they’re getting the words pancreatic cancer in everyone’s minds and spreading awareness about the nasty disease. If the team wins, they will be walking away with 1 million dollars, which Cathy said, the organization will take a cut of $100,000 and the rest will go to the 10 players.

This tournament has been unique in the since that John Hopkins has been working with the organizers to make sure everyone is staying safe and taking protective and preventative measures during the games. The players and teams are all quarantined in their own ‘bubble.’ Teams are tested daily for COVID-19 using saliva testing technology from a company called Vault out of Rutgers University. These techniques and practiced will be likely be utilized by the NBA and other professional sports teams.

The Sideline Cancer team will play the Marquette Golden Eagles tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN.