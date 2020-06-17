Sideline Cancer selected to national basketball tournament, comes in as No. 22 seed

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sideline Cancer president Cathy Griffith and her team were selected as part of the 24 teams selected to the 2020 TBT basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio next month.

The Sideline Cancer Team checks in as the 22 seed.

They’re coming off an amazing run in last year’s tournament. Names you might recognize on the team include former Indiana Hooiser star Maurice Creek and former Orlando Magic forward Jamel Artis.

Even more exciting, the tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN, and will provide a much needed dose of live sports for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

“To think that we’d be able to bring sports back, The basketball Tournament…it will unite our country and bring healing to our country, in that we will all have some excitement to look forward to by watching live basketball,” Cathy Griffith said.

The 22 seed Sideline Cancer team will take on the 11 seed “Team Hines” on July 5th.

The winner of the 10-day tournament takes home $1 million. The top seed, the defending champs, “Carmen’s Crew” featuring former Ohio State point guard, Aaron Craft and Michigan star alum, Trey Burke.