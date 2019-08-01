Sideline Cancer gains global recognition

The Griffith Family Foundation just returned from Wichita, Kansas where their team played in “The Basketball Tournament” on ESPN.

We spoke with Cathy Griffith and her son Jordan about the game – and how the recognition is helping to raise awareness.

Cathy Griffith and her son Jordan sharing their excitement on the court in Wichita, Kansas.

“That win was obviously huge for us, whenever that moment happened, when that free throw goes in we all stormed the court and it was like this us against the world mentality and there was that relief that the game was over and that we were victorious” says Jordan.

The Griffith Family Foundation for pancreatic cancer created a team for “The Basketball Tournament” 6 years ago.

But this year was different.

Jordan says, ”what the power of ESPN and TBT and really vision from six years ago is all about. We worked our tales off to get to this point and we capitalized on our moment.”

A local non-profit based in the heart of Central Pennsylvania gaining global exposure – all to spread their message.

“When my dad got diagnosed I had not even head of pancreatic cancer. if people can start saying ‘pancreatic cancer is a bad disease, you don’t want to have that, and it starts putting pressure on doctors, lawyers, people in Washington- the awareness is more valuable than anything” says Jordan.

Jordan says by year 2022 – Pancreatic Cancer will be the number two cancer killer in the United States.

Jordan says, “getting that message out there is like our thing and ESPN gave us that platform and we took advantage of it.”

And it may be the end of the road for the team this year – but Jordan and Cathy say the experience alone was priceless.

And Jordan and his mom Cathy say they’re already starting to plan for next year’s game.