Sideline Cancer basketball team advances in ESPN tournament

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – It was a thrilling first-round win Sunday night for the Sideline Cancer Basketball team, during a nationally televised tournament in Columbus.

It’s more than just a game though for their founder, Cathy Griffith, a Hollidaysburg native.

She started this team after her husband passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2011.

“Like 44,000 Americans each year, my husband Greg died of pancreatic cancer taking me on a mission to destroy this ugly disease,” explained Cathy Griffith. “When we made the final shot against the Aftershocks our celebration was more than basketball, we did this for Greg.” Griffith continued, “I’m so proud of our players, coaches and TBT family. I can make a difference and so can you. Let’s take pancreatic cancer from the sideline to the finish line by going to sidelinecancer.com. Believe always.”

The basketball tournament which began over the weekend has provided a unique perspective as the first live televised basketball game since March.

For the tournament to be a success, the 24 teams have had to restrict the number of people they were able to bring to the game. In total each team is allowed, 10 players and two coaches.

No fans are allowed in the arena in Columbus. Team members had to be tested before they left for the tournament and are tested every day they are there using saliva testing technology through a company called vault out of Rutgers, New Jersey.

Cathy Griffith, President of the Greg and Cathy Griffith family foundation, who started Sideline Cancer says the basketball tournament is being seen by many other sports teams and is being used as an example.

“This is a pioneer bubble they’re calling it. The NBA and a lot of sports around the world are paying attention to what the efforts that the TBT has done collaboratively and so it’s really amazing that this is groundbreaking and history-making for COVID-19 and the basketball community,” stated Griffith.

This winner takes all game, usually has 2 million dollars up for grabs. However, the tournament decided to use half of the prize money to do these tests and keep all players and staff within the organization protected.

Tuesday, at 2 p.m., Sideline Cancer will go on to round 2 on ESPN.

