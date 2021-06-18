Sideline Cancer 10th annual golf tournament

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One local organization is “teeing off” today to help find a cure for pancreatic cancer.

Over the past 10 years, the Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation have raised over $130,000 through their golf tournament at the Scotch Valley Country Club.

The 4 man scramble, 18 hole tournament, kicks off at noon Friday and is already completely sold out with 31 confirmed teams.

Their main goal is to connect patients, doctors, and communities to take pancreatic cancer off the sidelines to the finish line, for a cure.

This event has come a long way and is now one of their biggest fundraisers.

“My husband Greg was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2010, so this Fathers Day golf tournament has a very special meaning to my 2 sons Jordan and Jamie in the fact that we’re able to celebrate the spirit of their father over fathers day weekend,” President of Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation Sideline Cancer Cathy Griffith said.

“It started as kind of let’s see what we can do and since that initial year 10 years ago so a decade later now we are filling up a flight with 32 teams and people actively pursuit us to be a part of this event,” Sideline Cancer Executive Director Jordan Griffith said.

Attendees are asked to wear purple while out on the golf course to support the organization and raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.