Shut down barber marks 50 years in town

MOUNT UNION, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A barber is marking his 50th anniversary of working in Huntingdon County, but can’t celebrate like he originally planned.

Brian Donaldson opened up his shop on South Division Street in Mount Union in 1970.

This is the longest his doors have been shut, a full 30 days.

He said barbershops and hair salons are more important to communities than people realize.

“I’ve had so many people come through the door with heartache, with problems, serious problems, where we can convey and talk to each other, but now that’s all gone. We’re in a serious situation here, and we can’t even talk to each other,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson said he and many other small businesses are frustrated and struggling through this shutdown.