Shredding event to take place in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Blair) is hosting “Shredding with Schmitt” where residents can shred papers for free on Oct. 13 at People’s Natural Gas Field.

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring important documents to shred that contain sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, medical information and bank account information. Rep. Schmitt said one of the easiest ways to deter identity theft is to destroy documents that contain important information.

“This event provides residents with a means to safely destroy these documents so they don’t fall into the wrong hands,” he said.

Residents should bring documents in loose form; magazines, books or trash will not be accepted.