ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Folks that are looking to scrap documents that may contain any personal information can do so at an upcoming shredding event in Altoona.

Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Altoona) is hosting his “Shredding with Schmitt” at People’s Natural Gas Field on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Folks who come out to the event should bring any documents to be shredded that have credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information and bank account information. Any papers or documents to be shredded should be brought already in loose form.

“All documents brought by residents will be shredded,” Schmitt said. “Destroying documents that contain personal information, such as a person`s full name, address, bank account information and Social Security number, is a key step in preventing identity theft.”

The event is not open to any businesses, as residents are only allowed to bring documents to be gotten rid of. Magazines, books or trash will not be accepted for shredding.

During the shredding event, donations will also be accepted for the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

More information about the event can be found on Schmitt’s Facebook page.