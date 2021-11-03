Show me the funny: First-ever veterans comedy boot camp held at Arts Altoona Center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The first-ever Veterans Comedy Boot Camp was held at the Arts Altoona Center was held Nov. 3.

The Veterans Affairs (VA) teamed up Arts Altoona to make the event free for veterans who are enrolled in VA healthcare.

Veterans attended the boot camp to learn a thing or two about comedy from Comedian Army Veteran Michael Quinn. He served in the army for over 20 years and is a known comedian in the Pittsburgh area.

“The goal of this program is to create a sense of community, for all our veterans in this community,” Quinn said. “Arts Altoona is all about bringing the community together through arts, comedy is one of the arts.”

If you would like to participate in this event, visit Arts Altoona’s website. Classes will be held every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 15th.