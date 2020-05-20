Show library love through t-shirt fundraiser

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — While libraries in the state remain closed, there are still ways you can show your support without checking out a book.

The Altoona Area Public Library is getting some help from Hollidaysburg business, Lightning Bug Gifts.

Through their “Printing Local Love” campaign, you can buy a “the Library is My Happy Place” t-shirt.

They’re $20 dollars each, and half of the money goes right back to the Altoona Area Public Library.

You can order the t-shirts on the Lightning Bug Gifts website.

