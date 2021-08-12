SHOTS FIRED: Police in Cambria County investigating multiple gunshot reports

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Stonycreek Township Police Department is warning Oakland and Solomon residence that there were multiple calls of shots fired yesterday.

Callers said they heard the gunshots in the area of the 1400 block of Ocala Avenue and the wooded area behind Solomon Homes yesterday, Aug. 11, according to the department.

Once officers arrived, they report that multiple armed suspects fled on foot down the powerline from the water tower to Solomon Homes, but they were unable to arrest them.

Police said they found multiple pieces of evidence that they recovered from the scene, and they feel confident that they will be able to identify the suspects.

Additionally, police noted that they have received multiple calls of shots fired in the past in the wooded area off of Upper Penrod Street and Tampa Avenue, which they discovered is a legal personal range on private property.

However, this incident is NOT related to the range and is “illegal and extremely dangerous.”

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.