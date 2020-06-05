Shots fired into parked car, police look for information

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police are looking for information on a suspect(s) involved with a shotgun being fired multiple times into a parked vehicle.

Police believe the incident happened on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on the 1400 block of N. Allen Street in the Overlook Heights subdivision.

They say that it’s possible the person(s) left the area in an older Ford or Dodge pickup truck.

There were no injuries reported from the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Ferguson Township Police at 1-800-479-0050.