Shots fired into home miss sleeping child; Troopers search for information

PORTAGE, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ebensburg are looking for information after shots were fired into a home in Portage on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. overnight when troopers say three rounds were fired from a rifle into the second floor of a home on Frankstown Road, just east of Springhill Road.

According to the report, two rounds went through the exterior of the house and to the inside. One of those rounds is said to have almost hit a child that was asleep in their bed. The third round allegedly missed the house and is currently unaccounted for.

Troopers say the home was occupied by two aduts and three children at the time.

A similar incident was reported roughly one mile north on Spring Hill Road.

If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.