Shots fired in Elk County leads to 4 charged with guns, drugs

FOX TWP., ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ridgway arrested three men and one woman after responding to a call of shots fired from a car and into the woods.

The incident happened on April 11, at roughly 1:30 p.m. in the area of Gardner Hill Road.

Police determined that the driver of the 2001 Cadillac, 22-year-old Jeremiah Deemer of Kersey, Pa, fired miltiple shots from a .22 pistol into the woods. Deemer was reportedly also under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of suspected meth, drug paraphernalia, and did not have a conceal carry permit.

During the pat-down, police report that a passenger, Darelle Close, 33, of Ridgway, had a .22 concealed on him without a license to carry.

Two other passengers, Vinnie Allegretto, 25, of Kersey, and Courtney Daniels, 24, of Emporium, Pa, were in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police report that charges are being filed on all four suspects.