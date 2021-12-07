Troopers: Shotgun, watch stolen from home in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Rockview are investigating a theft from a home in Centre County involving a stolen shotgun and silver watch.

The incident occurred at the residence along South Pennsylvania Ave. in Aaronsburg on Nov. 10 when the homeowner reported that his Silver Invicta Automatic Watch and Savage 12 Gauge Pump Shotgun were stolen.

The items had a total value of $400. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Rockview at (814) 355-7545.