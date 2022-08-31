JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after they said a shotgun and $750 in cash were stolen from a home in Gaskill Township.

According to police, an unknown actor(s) broke into the home on Filtering Plant Road sometime between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 24.

The burglar made off with the $750 in cash and a 12 gauge Benelli super black eagle II w/ walnut stock, valued at $1,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Punxsutawney at 814-938-0150.