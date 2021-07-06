Shot fired into Somerset home, police investigate

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset police are investigating a shot fired into a home on Fourth of July weekend.

Police report that sometime between 10 p.m. July 2 and 9:30 a.m. July 3, someone fired a single round into a home. Officers arrived at the home on S. Kimberly Avenue Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION:

If anyone has any information on the shots fired incident, you’re asked to call the Somerset Borough Police Department at (814) 445-4596.