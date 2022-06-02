SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he reportedly fired a shot inside a Conemaugh Township home, though he gave conflicting stories about what happened.

On Wednesday, June 1, Conemaugh Township police were sent to the 400 block of Ligonier Pike for a report of a shot fired inside a home around 3:39 a.m. They met with 27-year-old Jessie Troy McIntosh and his parents.

The parents told police they were asleep when they woke up to the sound of a gunshot, according to the affidavit. They ran to McIntosh’s room to ask what happened, and McIntosh allegedly told them a table fell over. However, there was a hole in the ceiling downstairs along with some pieces of wood splinters as well as a 9mm round and Sig Sauer 9mm handgun in McIntosh’s room, police noted.

McIntosh was arrested and taken to a holding cell at the police station. There, police said McIntosh claimed he was sitting on the bed, and he had the gun, but he did not remember pulling the trigger. Then police reportedly asked if he was cleaning the gun to which McIntosh then said he wasn’t holding the gun, it just went off. Police then asked if he dropped the gun, and McIntosh alleged he didn’t know what happened.

McIntosh was charged with six counts of recklessly endangering another person. He is lodged in Somerset County Prison after failing to post his $25,000 cash bail.

His preliminary hearing will take place June 15.