Short-staffed DuBois restaurant closing until further notice

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A longtime favorite restaurant in downtown DuBois was forced to shut down operations for the time being.
Frank’s Pizza, a favorite in the community, located on West Long Avenue for more than 60 years will be closed until further notice. At this time there is no word on when the restaurant could resume operations.
The shutdown comes as Frank’s has faced serious staff shortages for more than a year.
