Short-staffed: Central PA Humane Society closes to public

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Humane Society is closing its doors to the public until further notice, citing an extremely short staff and the inability to accommodate large crowds.

The humane society said they will announce when they can reopen, and in the meantime, they will have minimal staff onsite to take care of the animals and answer phones and emails.

The following procedures are in place until further notice, according to an announcement on the humane society’s Facebook page:

Found Stray Dogs: Please call and make an appointment with the staff working if you intend on bringing the dog in yourself or contact your local non-emergency police number.



Found Stray Cats: They are not accepting cats at this moment unless medical attention is needed. Please call and talk to staff working to schedule an appointment.

“We would like to thank our community for their continued support through this difficult time. We are hoping to open back up very soon,” they said.

Anyone who would like to adopt an animal or make a monetary donation should call the humane society at 814-942-5402.