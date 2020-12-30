Shops selling out of sauerkraut and pork to bring luck in new year

(WTAJ) — Many people in Pennsylvania, as you may know, have pork and sauerkraut to bring them luck in the new year.

With how 2020 went, people seem to want a little bit more good luck.

Different areas in our region eat it in different ways, between hot dogs with sauerkraut or even some unusual ways, like pouring beer on top of it.

Co-owner of Macs Market, Brian Mcmanigal, in Tyrone said he got 3,000 pounds of sauerkraut and it’s been flying off the shelves.

“It’s been a big year bigger year than anything we’ve experienced just in general but especially in the new year season we are going to run out of kraut by the end of the day, kinda confidant in that, kinda scared, but confident,” Mcmanigal said.

He said this year he has sold way more than any other and he hopes it brings his customers some good luck.