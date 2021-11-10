‘Shop ’till you drop:’ Holiday truckload sale coming to DuBois

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — ‘Tis the season for friends, family, holiday spirit and of course… shopping!

This weekend, Nov.11 to Nov. 13, you can check people off of your holiday list at a big discount and support some great organizations at the same time.

The Bucktail Council/Boy Scouts and the DuBois YMCA have been selected to run a truckload sale on Satterlee Road in DuBois. Proceeds will go to both youth-centered organizations. Items will be first come, and as-is.

The event will take place at a warehouse on 130 Satterlee Road, Warehouse B. The hours are as follows, according to the Bucktail Council’s website:

Thursday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 13 from 9 p.m. until “Sold out” or 3 p.m.

For more information and directions, if needed, you can click here to check out the Bucktail Council website.